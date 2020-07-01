Verbatim: The Embassy Stands For Unity

The following was released on Wednesday, July 1, 2020:

Fort Wayne, Ind. (July 1, 2020) – This is a time for engagement. Direct and open dialogue. Decisions that are driven by a passionate desire to create change in this world for the long term.

Since the tragic killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the May 29 protests here in Fort Wayne, many of us are asking questions of ourselves, each other and the organizations we represent. The Embassy Theatre Board of Directors and staff have asked the same questions.

The Embassy’s mission – in addition to preserving our historic facility and presenting the highest quality cultural and arts programming – is to reflect excellence, innovation and leadership in all we do.

This ranges from Broadway shows and concerts of all genres to cinema and educational programming. We host annual community events like Festival of Trees and Down the Line as well as weddings and corporate meetings. We are a place to come together. We represent the heart of this city: a downtown that is safe and welcoming to all people. A place where all voices are heard and respected equally. Our strategic plan has placed critical importance on diverse programming. This is more important now than ever.

So, how does the Embassy help right now? We are currently reaching out to community leaders and people of color to offer a bridge, a safe harbor, a gathering space to develop a healthier and more compassionate future.

We have a facility that has the capacity to host both large and small groups while accommodating social distancing required by the COVID-19 pandemic response. It is our duty as a corporate citizen to offer the community our resources.

Beginning July 1, 2020, through July 31, 2021, we will waive basic rental and equipment fees for community organizations that wish to use our facility for events focused on the advancement of racial equality and community healing through education and respectful dialogue.

This is a time for participation. Actively moving forward. Face-to-face discussions. Respectfully making plans together to be united in our goals for equality and to understand why we are fighting alongside each other for a kinder future.

To schedule time with the Embassy Theatre, please contact Kelly Updike, Embassy Theatre president and CEO, kellyupdike@fwembassytheatre.org or 260.424.6287 x2223.