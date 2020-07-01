The Journal Gazette
 
    Wednesday, July 01, 2020 12:25 pm

    Nonprofits awarded Community Development Block Grants

    DAVE GONG | The Journal Gazette

    Seventeen programs operated by local nonprofits were awarded a total of nearly $445,000 in Community Development Block Grants and Emergency Solutions Grants, city officials announced at a news conference today.

    The funding, which comes from the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development, will help the agencies provide low- and moderate-income residents with shelter, employment skills, domestic violence support and youth development.

    "During this troubling time, I am grateful that we are able to provide such substantial support for our nonprofit partners," Mayor Tom Henry said in a statement. "These dollars will help our most vulnerable residents during a time of crisis and provide valuable resources to improve their quality of life.

    The awards were more than typically allowed in a single year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Housing & Urban Development lifted restrictions on how much funding can be given to nonprofits. 

    Those awarded funding are: 

    • The Boys and Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne 
    • Brightpoint 
    • Catholic Charities 
    • Fort Wayne Housing Authority 
    • Just Neighbors Interfaith Homeless Network 
    • Language Services Network 
    • Lutheran Social Services of Indiana Inc. 
    • RSVP of Allen County Inc. 
    • The Literacy Alliance 
    • Turnstone 
    • Vincent Village 
    • Volunteers of America Ohio & Indiana 
    • Renaissance Pointe YMCA 
    • YWCA of Northeast Indiana 

    dgong@jg.net

