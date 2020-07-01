Wednesday, July 01, 2020 12:25 pm
Nonprofits awarded Community Development Block Grants
DAVE GONG | The Journal Gazette
Seventeen programs operated by local nonprofits were awarded a total of nearly $445,000 in Community Development Block Grants and Emergency Solutions Grants, city officials announced at a news conference today.
The funding, which comes from the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development, will help the agencies provide low- and moderate-income residents with shelter, employment skills, domestic violence support and youth development.
"During this troubling time, I am grateful that we are able to provide such substantial support for our nonprofit partners," Mayor Tom Henry said in a statement. "These dollars will help our most vulnerable residents during a time of crisis and provide valuable resources to improve their quality of life.
The awards were more than typically allowed in a single year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Housing & Urban Development lifted restrictions on how much funding can be given to nonprofits.
Those awarded funding are:
- The Boys and Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne
- Brightpoint
- Catholic Charities
- Fort Wayne Housing Authority
- Just Neighbors Interfaith Homeless Network
- Language Services Network
- Lutheran Social Services of Indiana Inc.
- RSVP of Allen County Inc.
- The Literacy Alliance
- Turnstone
- Vincent Village
- Volunteers of America Ohio & Indiana
- Renaissance Pointe YMCA
- YWCA of Northeast Indiana
