Nonprofits awarded Community Development Block Grants

Seventeen programs operated by local nonprofits were awarded a total of nearly $445,000 in Community Development Block Grants and Emergency Solutions Grants, city officials announced at a news conference today.

The funding, which comes from the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development, will help the agencies provide low- and moderate-income residents with shelter, employment skills, domestic violence support and youth development.

"During this troubling time, I am grateful that we are able to provide such substantial support for our nonprofit partners," Mayor Tom Henry said in a statement. "These dollars will help our most vulnerable residents during a time of crisis and provide valuable resources to improve their quality of life.

The awards were more than typically allowed in a single year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Housing & Urban Development lifted restrictions on how much funding can be given to nonprofits.

Those awarded funding are:

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne

Brightpoint

Catholic Charities

Fort Wayne Housing Authority

Just Neighbors Interfaith Homeless Network

Language Services Network

Lutheran Social Services of Indiana Inc.

RSVP of Allen County Inc.

The Literacy Alliance

Turnstone

Vincent Village

Volunteers of America Ohio & Indiana

Renaissance Pointe YMCA

YWCA of Northeast Indiana

