Indiana: 371 new COVID-19 cases, 8 more deaths Wednesday

Eight more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19, and 371 new cases have been diagnosed through testing, the Indiana State Department of Health said today.

A total of 2,456 Indiana residents have died from the novel coronavirus, and 194 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record, the state health department said in a statement. It said the total number of residents known to have the virus is now 45,952, following corrections to the previous day's total.

To date, 489,716 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 484,196 Tuesday. It said more than 39% of intensive-care-unit beds and nearly 83% of ventilators are available.

Any Indiana resident who wants to be tested can obtain the test through one of the state-sponsored OptumServe sites, regardless of whether they are at high risk or have symptoms, the state said.

To find testing locations around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available.