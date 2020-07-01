Verbatim: Mayor Henry Announces Grants to 17 Non-Profit Programs

The following was released on Wednesday, July 1, 2020:

Fort Wayne, Ind. – Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry today announced the City will invest federal dollars in 17 local non-profit programs.

Almost $445,000 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) funds will help low- and moderate-income residents with shelter, employment skills, domestic violence support and youth development. This is more than the usual yearly grant allocations because, due to the pandemic, the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development waived restrictions on how much funding can be invested in non-profit agencies.

“During this troubling time, I am grateful that we are able to provide such substantial support for our non-profit partners,” said Mayor Henry. “These dollars will help our most vulnerable residents during a time of crisis and provide valuable services to improve their quality of life.”

The Mayor made the announcement at Brookmill Court, a Fort Wayne Housing Authority property, located at 2751 Millbrook Drive. Brookmill will host a new Boys & Girls Club site, which received a public service grant.

“We are excited to expand our services and work with more youth in our community,” said Joe Jordan, president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne. “The partnership between the Boys & Girls Clubs, the Fort Wayne Housing Authority and the City of Fort Wayne will allow more young people to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens.”

“We are thrilled with the opportunity to expand our relationship with Boys and Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne," said Fort Wayne Housing Authority executive director and CEO, George Guy. “I want to thank Mayor Henry for providing resources that will expand our efforts of providing quality programming and resources to our families. With the leadership of Joe Jordan at Boys and Girls Clubs coupled with the accessibility created by having a location housed in one of our developments, I am confident that this investment in our families will benefit not only them, but the entire Fort Wayne community for generations to come,” he added.

The City uses a competitive application process to award the grants. A volunteer committee helps score the applications and makes recommendations on funding. Criteria are based on goals for the use of federal funds that are developed in part with input from local residents.

Organizations receiving grants include: