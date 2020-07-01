Allen County COVID-19 testing site relocating

Fort Wayne’s local testing clinic for the novel coronavirus will relocate July 6, the Allen County Department of Health said today.

The site will be at the New Covenant Worship Center, 3420 E. Paulding Road. Hours for the clinic will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Anyone seeking to be tested needs to schedule it in advance by phone at 888-634-1116 or online at https://lhi.care/covidtesting , the county health department said. No symptoms or pre-existing conditions are required.

The current testing location at the New Haven-Adams Township Fire Department will close Thursday, the department said.

For more information and additional testing locations in Allen County and Indiana, go to www.coronavirus.in.gov/2524.htm.