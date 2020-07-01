The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
    Wednesday, July 01, 2020

    Stabbing suspect in custody

    The Journal Gazette

    DeKalb County police have a man in custody following a stabbing Tuesday night in St. Joe.

    Officers said they responded to the incident at 10:41 p.m. in the 500 block of Washington Street and found a 23-year-old man suffering from injuries.

    He was in fair condition at a local hospital, police said.

    The suspect fled on foot, but was caught about a half mile away hiding in some bushes in the 6200 block of Indiana 1, according to officers.

    Police arrested Leslie J. Swindell on a felony charge of aggravated battery.

    The investigation is ongoing.

