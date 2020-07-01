Motorcyclist badly hurt in SUV crash

Fort Wayne police are investigating a Tuesday crash that left a motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries.

Officers said they responded to the collision involving the bike and a SUV just before 8 p.m. in the 1330 block of West Washington Center Road.

They found the rider of the motorcycle on the ground by the vehicle suffering from multiple injuries, police said.

He remains at a hospital.

Police said they believe the SUV was headed West on Washington Center, while the motorcycle traveled east on Washington Center. Officers said the SUV turned into the path of the motorcyclist as both drivers were entering a parking lot.

No further information was provided.