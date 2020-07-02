Thursday, July 02, 2020 5:25 pm
New Haven streets closing for special events
The Journal Gazette
Broadway Street in New Haven will be closed between Rose and Park avenues from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday and between Lincoln Highway and Park Avenue from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday during the 4th of July Celebration Parade and Picnic, the community has announced.
It said Main Street in New Haven will be closed between Broadway and Ann streets from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. July 5, July 12, July 19 and July 26 during the Impact Church in the Street event.
No detour will be provided during either closing.
