New Haven streets closing for special events

Broadway Street in New Haven will be closed between Rose and Park avenues from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday and between Lincoln Highway and Park Avenue from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday during the 4th of July Celebration Parade and Picnic, the community has announced.

It said Main Street in New Haven will be closed between Broadway and Ann streets from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. July 5, July 12, July 19 and July 26 during the Impact Church in the Street event.

No detour will be provided during either closing.