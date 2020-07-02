Homestead cancels graduation ceremonies

Homestead High School has canceled its graduation ceremonies scheduled for July 8 and 9 and does not plan to reschedule them.

In a letter to Class of 2020 graduates and their families, Principal Park Ginder said Gov. Eric Holcomb's executive order extended limits on gatherings of more than 250 people.

Ginder said:

"Please know that we are incredibly proud of you, and will follow your future successes. We regret that we will not have the opportunity to celebrate your accomplishments.

"You are a special group of young people who, when faced with extraordinary circumstances in the spring, rose to the challenge in a way that should make you proud and give you great confidence in your ability to succeed in all of your future endeavors."