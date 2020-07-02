Connecticut man dies in morning motorcycle crash

A Connecticut motorcyclist died in a crash in Wabash County this morning, Indiana State Police said.

State police at Peru said Alan Beck, 49, of Woodstock, Connecticut, was riding his motorcycle east on U.S. 24 near County Road 500 East shortly before 10 a.m. when a pickup truck going south on County Road 500 East collided with his motorcycle.

Beck was ejected from the motorcycle and died at the scene, police said. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.