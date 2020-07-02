ACD Festival canceled for 2020

The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival has been canceled for 2020, organizers announced today.

The festival’s board voted to cancel the event during its meeting Wednesday night. The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Club said last month it would cancel its annual reunion this year in favor of a virtual reunion event and annual meeting.

The annual festival brings owners and fans of Auburn, Cord and Duesenberg automobiles to Auburn during Labor Day weekend. This would have been the festival’s 64th year.

In a statement, Leslie Peel, the festival’s executive director, said:

“After consultation with local health officials, local government and our valued partners, we have determined that the responsible course of action would be to cancel the annual Festival this year.

“We have continued to monitor the Covid-19 presence in our area, as well as across the country since we host thousands of attendees yearly, many of whom come from all over the United States and internationally. Many months have been spent in discussions as how to best proceed in order to keep those in our community and those who attend as safe as possible.

“We also realized and considered the tremendous burden our local businesses and community have endured these last few months, and the impact of the ACD Festival for added business. This is not a decision to which the board of directors arrived lightly, but one made out of an abundance of caution, and in keeping the health and safety of our community, volunteers, vendors and attendees as our top priority.”

Peel said the organization hoped “this year will be just a blip on the radar in the history of the ACD Festival. We will shift our focus to planning for the 2021 festival, which we hope to make bigger and better than ever.”

Mike Boswell, the board’s president, said the festival organization “remains committed to celebrating and promoting the unique automobile heritage of Auburn, not just over Labor Day weekend.”