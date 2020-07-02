Thursday, July 02, 2020 1:32 pm
Verbatim: No sanctioned event at Old Fort this weekend
The Journal Gazette
Historic Fort Wayne issued this news release today:
There is NO sanctioned event scheduled at the Old Fort this weekend. Social media chatter has been promoting some kind of “protest car and truck” gathering at the Old Fort grounds.
Neither Historic Fort Wayne or Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation have approved any request for this gathering.
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story