Indiana: 453 new COVID-19 cases, 13 more deaths Thursday

Thirteen more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19, and 453 new cases have been diagnosed through testing, the Indiana State Department of Health said today.

A total of 2,469 Indiana residents have died from the novel coronavirus, and 193 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record, the state health department said in a statement.

It said the total number of residents known to have the virus is now 46,387, following corrections to the previous day's total. To date, 496,835 tests have been reported to the state, up from 489,715 Wednesday.

As of today, more than 41% of intensive-care-unit beds and more than 83% of ventilators are available, the state health department said.

It said any Indiana resident who wants to be tested can obtain a test through one of the state-sponsored OptumServe sites, regardless of whether they are at high risk or have symptoms.

To find testing locations, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.

The state health department's COVID-19 call center will be closed Friday through Sunday and will resume operations at 8 a.m. Monday.