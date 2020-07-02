Verbatim: Health Department Updates Statewide COVID-19 Case Counts

The following was released on Thursday, July 2, 2020:

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) today announced that 453 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 46,387 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.

Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remains steady. As of today, nearly 41 percent of ICU beds and more than 83 percent of ventilators are available.

A total of 2,469 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 13 over the previous day. Another 193 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

To date, 496,835 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 489,716 on Wednesday.

ISDH is hosting the following free drive-thru clinics next week:

Goshen

July 6-10, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Team Rehabilitation

223 Chicago Ave.

Elkhart

July 6-10, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

North Side Gymnasium

300 Lawrence St.

Winchester

July 6-8, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Randolph County 4-H Fairgrounds

1885 U.S. 27

Hammond

July 6-8, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oliver P. Morton High School

6915 Grand Ave.

To find additional testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

The ISDH COVID-19 call center will be closed July 3-5 and will resume operations at 8 a.m. on Monday, July 6.