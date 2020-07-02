Allen County COVID-19 count for Thursday, July 2: 15 new cases

Fifteen more Allen County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, the Allen County Department of Health said today, bringing the total number of positive cases in Allen County to 2,720.

The total number for deaths in Allen County remains at 110.

Updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are found at the top of the Department's COVID-19 webpage at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19 and will be time-stamped to keep the public informed with the latest local data.

Basic demographic information on Allen County cases is provided on the website and will be updated at least once a week.

Because of delays in private lab reporting to the state, the case count provided by the Indiana State Department of Health at https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ may not always immediately match Allen County's case numbers.