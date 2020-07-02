Verbatim: New Haven City Council to Approve City Wheel Tax

The following was released on Thursday, July 2, 2020:

New Haven, Indiana – Mayor Steve McMichael shared many bold initiatives at his first State of the City speech on March 9, 2020. He stated that infrastructure would be a high priority for his administration, and he would collaborate with City Council and his department heads to create feasible funding solutions.

To accomplish the goals, the administration must use and leverage all tools made available to the City. In 2016, the Indiana General Assembly passed a law allowing municipal governments to adopt a wheel tax to generate additional revenue to specifically fund road projects. Currently, 12 other communities in Indiana have adopted a municipal wheel tax. In 2016, Fort Wayne approved this same funding source which has allowed them to invest millions of extra dollars into road projects.

Because of the decreased revenue from gas tax coupled with revenue uncertainty, the New Haven City Council will consider adopting a local wheel tax. On Tuesday, July 7, 2020, the Council will be discussing a $25 charge for motorcycles and passenger vehicles and $40 for larger vehicles.

According to Allen County Auditor, Nick Jordan the adoption of the New Haven municipal wheel tax would raise approximately $350,000 per year that would be used only for road renovations. “Approving this wheel tax will help us repair all the streets in our community,” says Craig Dellinger, New Haven Council President.