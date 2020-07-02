Cub Scout activity pins recall

Boy Scouts of America is recalling about 78,000 Cub Scout activity pins because they pose a lead poisoning risk.

The pins' face and shaft contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

No injuries or incidents have been reported.

Consumers should immediately take the recalled pin away from children and return the pin to any Boy Scouts of America retail store or contact Boy Scout of America's National Distribution Center for a full refund, including shipping, or for a merchandise credit.

Customers can call 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday at 800-323-0736 or online at www.scoutshop.org and click on “Product Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.