Two hurt in morning fire

A house blaze early today left an occupant and firefighter with minor injuries.

Crews arrived to the one-story home, 3109 Plaza Drive, at 3:17 a.m. and found flames at the back of the house, they said. Investigators said the blaze began in the kitchen area and spread throughout the structure.

Two adults escaped the fire, although one of them was taken to a hospital with minor burns and suffering from smoke inhalation, according to a news release.

A firefighter also suffered minor burns.

Crews had the blaze under control in 24 minutes. No further information was provided.