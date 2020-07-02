The Journal Gazette
 
    Thursday, July 02, 2020 1:00 am

    Plan ahead to view area fireworks displays

    COREY MCMAKEN | The Journal Gazette

    Fireworks displays are a big part of most people's Independence Day weekends. Though the COVID-19 pandemic has meant the cancellation or postponement of some displays and events such as Fort Wayne Philharmonic's annual Patriotic Pops concerts, there are still many displays to be found in the area over the upcoming holiday.

    Some fireworks displays that will not take place this year include those in Monroeville, Leo-Cedarville, Auburn, Garrett and Kendallville.

    Angola's display at Angola High School has been moved to 10 p.m. July 10 to coincide with Balloons Aloft. The rain date is July 11.

    The display in Warren has been moved to dusk Aug. 29.

    Events and celebrations that normally accompany fireworks might also have been affected, and additional protocols may also be in place. Check social media or town websites for more information.

    cmcmaken@jg.net

    If you go

    Listed here are many of the fireworks displays planned in the region.

    ALLEN COUNTY

    Fort Wayne

    Postponed

    HUNTINGTON COUNTY

    Huntington

    When: Dusk July 4

    Where: Huntington North High School

    KOSCIUSKO COUNTY

    Chapman Lake

    When: Dusk July 4

    Where: Chapman Lake

    Lake Wawasee

    When: 10:15 p.m. July 4

    Where: Lake Wawasee

    Lake Tippecanoe

    When: 10:30 p.m. July 4

    Where: Lake Tippecanoe

    North Webster

    When: 10 p.m. July 3 (rain date July 5)

    Where: Webster Lake

    Pierceton

    When: Dusk July 4

    Where: Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park

    Syracuse

    When: Dusk July 3

    Where: Public access area

    Winona Lake

    When: 10 p.m. July 4

    Where: Winona Lake

    NOBLE COUNTY

    Albion

    When: Dusk July 3 (rain date July 5)

    Where: Central Noble High School

    Rome City

    When: Dusk July 4

    Where: Sylvan Lake

    STEUBEN COUNTY

    Clear Lake

    When: 10 p.m. July 4 (rain date July 5)

    Where: Clear Lake

    Crooked Lake

    When: Dusk July 4

    Where: Crooked Lake

    Hamilton

    When: Dusk July 4

    Where: Double H Farms

    Lake James

    When: Dusk July 4

    Where: Lake James

    WABASH COUNTY

    North Manchester

    When: 10 p.m. July 4 (rain date July 5)

    Where: Manchester High School

    WELLS COUNTY

    Bluffton

    When: 10 p.m. July 4

    Where: Bluffton football field

