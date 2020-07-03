Friday, July 03, 2020 1:00 am
Plan ahead to view area fireworks displays
COREY MCMAKEN | The Journal Gazette
Fireworks displays are a big part of most people's Independence Day weekends. Though the COVID-19 pandemic has meant the cancellation or postponement of some displays and events such as Fort Wayne Philharmonic's annual Patriotic Pops concerts, there are still many displays to be found in the area over the upcoming holiday.
Some fireworks displays that will not take place this year include those in Monroeville, Leo-Cedarville, Auburn, Garrett and Kendallville.
Angola's display at Angola High School has been moved to 10 p.m. July 10 to coincide with Balloons Aloft. The rain date is July 11.
The display in Warren has been moved to dusk Aug. 29.
Events and celebrations that normally accompany fireworks might also have been affected, and additional protocols may also be in place. Check social media or town websites for more information.
cmcmaken@jg.net
If you go
Listed here are many of the fireworks displays planned in the region.
ALLEN COUNTY
Postponed
HUNTINGTON COUNTY
Huntington
When: Dusk July 4
Where: Huntington North High School
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY
Chapman Lake
When: Dusk July 4
Where: Chapman Lake
Lake Wawasee
When: 10:15 p.m. July 4
Where: Lake Wawasee
Lake Tippecanoe
When: 10:30 p.m. July 4
Where: Lake Tippecanoe
North Webster
When: 10 p.m. July 3 (rain date July 5)
Where: Webster Lake
Pierceton
When: Dusk July 4
Where: Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park
Syracuse
When: Dusk July 3
Where: Public access area
Winona Lake
When: 10 p.m. July 4
Where: Winona Lake
NOBLE COUNTY
Albion
When: Dusk July 3 (rain date July 5)
Where: Central Noble High School
Rome City
When: Dusk July 4
Where: Sylvan Lake
STEUBEN COUNTY
Clear Lake
When: 10 p.m. July 4 (rain date July 5)
Where: Clear Lake
Crooked Lake
When: Dusk July 4
Where: Crooked Lake
Hamilton
When: Dusk July 4
Where: Double H Farms
Lake James
When: Dusk July 4
Where: Lake James
WABASH COUNTY
North Manchester
When: 10 p.m. July 4 (rain date July 5)
Where: Manchester High School
WELLS COUNTY
Bluffton
When: 10 p.m. July 4
Where: Bluffton football field
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story