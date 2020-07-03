2 Ohio officers hurt when vehicles collide during pursuit

OAK HARBOR, Ohio -- Two northwest Ohio officers were injured Thursday during a pursuit.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said an Oak Harbor police officer and an Ottawa County deputy sheriff were chasing a black Dodge Challenger on Ohio 19 north of Oak Harbor at about 9 p.m. when the collision occurred. The Challenger had been called in for driving recklessly.

The patrol said the Challenger turned left on Salem-Carroll Road and Officer Loren Welch was slowing for the turn when Deputy Nickolas Davenport's vehicle struck Welch's vehicle from behind. Both vehicles went off the left side of the road and struck an embankment before coming to rest.

Both officers were treated for non-incapacitating injuries. The Challenger got away.