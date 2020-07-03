Friday, July 03, 2020 2:19 pm
Heat indices to reach mid- to upper 90s today
The Journal Gazette
Peak afternoon heat indices will reach into the middle and upper 90s today, especially east of Interstate 69, the National Weather Service said. It said peak afternoon heat indices also will reach into the mid and upper 90s Saturday through Thursday.
There are low chances for showers and thunderstorms from Tuesday through Thursday, primarily during the afternoon and evening, the weather service said.
