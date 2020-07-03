Friday: Allen reports 25 new COVID-19 cases

Another 25 Allen County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the county's total to 2,745 cases, the county Department of Health said Friday.

Because of a delay in reporting of COVID-19 deaths to the department, an additional 19 residents were added, for a total of 129 deaths, the county health department said in a statement.

Updates to positive cases and deaths in the county are found at the top of the department’s COVID-19 webpage at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19 , the statement said. It said basic demographic information on county cases is provided on the website and will be updated at least weekly.

Because of delays in data reporting to and from the state, Allen County case counts may not always immediately match counts provided by the Indiana State Department of Health at https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ , the county health department said.