Silver Alert declared for missing Porter County man

A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Porter County man believed to be in danger and who may require medical assistance, Indiana State Police said today.

It said the Porter County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Roderick G. Moore, 75, who was last seen at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday in Valparaiso.

Moore is 6 feet tall, 180 pounds, white, with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a Valparaiso University baseball cap, eyeglasses, a gray polo shirt, tan/gray shorts, knee-high socks, tennis shoes and a silver watch.

Anyone with information about Moore is asked to contact the Porter County Sheriff’s Department at 219-477-3000 or dial 911.