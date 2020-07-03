Indiana: 541 new COVID-19 cases, 19 more deaths

Five hundred forty-one additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 46,915 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus, the Indiana State Department of Health said today.

A total of 2,488 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 19 from the previous day, the state health department said in a statement. Today’s death count includes 11 deaths in Allen County occurring between April 19 and June 22 that were not initially reported to the state health department. Another 193 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

To date, 504,153 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 496,835 Thursday. As of today, more than 41% of intensive-care-unit beds and nearly 84% of ventilators are available.

Hoosiers who have symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been exposed and need a test to return to work are encouraged to visit a state-sponsored testing site for free testing, the state health department said. It said individuals without symptoms who are at high risk also are encouraged to get tested.

To find other testing locations, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

The state health department's COVID-19 call center is closed today, Saturday and Sunday and will resume operations at 8 a.m. Monday.