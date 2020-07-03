Verbatim: First Merchants donates to nonprofits

First Merchants Corp. issued the following news release today:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – First Merchants Corporation, Indiana's second largest financial services holding company, today announced it will donate to 19 Fort Wayne region nonprofit organizations supporting area communities negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The donation is part of a $1 million commitment First Merchants announced earlier this spring.

“The negative economic impact caused by this pandemic cannot be overstated, and First Merchants is committed to doing everything we can to assist Fort Wayne and our other communities during these difficult times,” said First Merchants CEO Michael C. Rechin. “Our success in recent years is a direct reflection of financial success and opportunity for our clients, teammates and the communities we serve. Our strength stems from the Fort Wayne region's strength, and during this time of great need, we stand strong and ready to provide additional support.”

6 of the organizations receiving grants include:

Bridge of Grace

Community Harvest Food Bank

Matthew 25

Rescue Mission

YMCA Greater Fort Wayne

YWCA NEIN

The $1 million commitment is being distributed across communities within First Merchants regions throughout Indiana, Ohio, Illinois and Michigan. Regional presidents in each of the company's markets requested funds for nonprofit organizations in their communities with an emphasis on those serving on the frontlines of the response effort.

“First Merchants was founded to ensure our clients and communities had a trusted place for their money, and after more than 125 years in business, we remain more committed than ever to enhancing the ﬁnancial well-being of our communities,” said Board Chairman Charles E. Schalliol. “We're proud to give Fort Wayne region residents and business owners the ﬁnancial tools they need to grow and thrive, which often exceeds the transactional. This is one of those times.”

Earlier this year, First Merchants announced several initiatives designed to assist individual clients, including the ability to defer payments on installment and auto loans, mortgage loans and home equity loans for up to 90 days without impacting a credit report or incurring late fees. For the commercial sector, impacted clients are able to request modifications to conventional, SBA 504 and 7A commercial loans. Structures include principal deferrals, interest deferrals and other options.

First Merchants has assets of approximately $12.7 billion and operates approximately 130 banking offices in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Illinois.