Verbatim: Rescue Mission ribbon-cutting

The Fort Wayne Rescue Mission issued the following news release today:

Fort Wayne, IN -- The Fort Wayne Rescue Mission is pleased to announce a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new facility located at 404 E. Washington Blvd. A groundbreaking ceremony took place in April of 2019 for the newly completed facility. This new, larger facility will allow The Rescue Mission to offer new services not previously available at the current 301 W. Superior Street location.

For the protection of the community during the current pandemic, The Rescue Mission’s ribbon-cutting event is by invitation only.

“This investment made by our community for The Rescue Mission will be one felt for years. With this new facility we are prepared to move into the future as a beacon of hope for all those in our community who might be experiencing some kind of crisis in their lives.” said CEO and President of The Rescue Mission, Donovan Coley.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony marks the first step in relocating the current Rescue Mission at 301 E. Superior Street. Staff and residents are estimated to move into the new building between the end of July through the early part of August.

“I am excited to get to move-in.” said a current Rescue Mission resident. “To know I have a place to come that is brand new and that people cared enough to build something like this for people like me is amazing. I know this new building will help change my life for the better and I can’t wait to experience that.”

The new building at 404 E. Washington is nearly four times the size of the old facility. The larger facility gives The Rescue Mission the ability to house nearly three times the amount of residents and expand critical services.

“We will have a Community Resources Center available to anyone who comes into The Rescue Mission. We are partnering with up to 16 local agencies to provide services at our single location that were not previously available at one location. Imagine someone coming to The Rescue Mission for lunch and afterward being able to apply for a job or identification. It will be an amazing offering not previously available in our community.” said Coley.