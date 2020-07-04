Saturday, July 04, 2020 10:42 am
Stone’s Trace Pioneer Festival canceled
The Journal Gazette
Stone’s Trace Historical Society in Ligonier has canceled the 2020 Stone’s Trace Pioneer Festival and Regulators Rendezvous.
The event was scheduled for Sept. 12-13.
"This is the first time in 47 years we have had to even consider canceling the festival. The year has been filled with uncertainty with regard to COVID-19 and the effects it has had on our population," a news release said.
Organizers also have canceled the “Five Medals at the Trace” event planned for Oct. 24-25.
The public is invited to visit the group's Facebook page or website for more information.
