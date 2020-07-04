Stone’s Trace Pioneer Festival canceled

Stone’s Trace Historical Society in Ligonier has canceled the 2020 Stone’s Trace Pioneer Festival and Regulators Rendezvous.

The event was scheduled for Sept. 12-13.

"This is the first time in 47 years we have had to even consider canceling the festival. The year has been filled with uncertainty with regard to COVID-19 and the effects it has had on our population," a news release said.

Organizers also have canceled the “Five Medals at the Trace” event planned for Oct. 24-25.

The public is invited to visit the group's Facebook page or website for more information.