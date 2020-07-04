Saturday: Allen reports 18 new COVID-19 cases

Another 18 Allen County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the county's total to 2,763 cases, the county Department of Health said Saturday.

The number of deaths remain at 129, the county health department said in a statement.

Updates to positive cases and deaths in the county are found at the top of the department’s COVID-19 webpage at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19.

Basic demographic information on county cases is provided on the website and will be updated at least weekly.

Because of delays in data reporting to and from the state, Allen County case counts may not always immediately match counts provided by the Indiana State Department of Health at www.coronavirus.in.gov.