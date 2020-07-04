Verbatim: Artlink online event

Artlink Executive Director Lynette Scott issued the following news release today:

This year's opening reception for the 42nd Annual Members' Exhibition will be an online only celebration.

Please join us for a Facebook live tour and award announcement on Thursday, July 9 at 5 p.m. We have heard from many of you that you were looking forward to this reception, thank you for your enthusiasm and desire to come together as a community of artists, you are missed!

The gallery will remain closed to the public on Thursday, July 9 so that staff can facilitate the online event.

Nothing is more important to us than the health and safety of our staff, volunteers and you—the community of artists and patrons we love—this decision was made in compliance the current level of closure for the Arts Campus Fort Wayne which was extended through July 17 per Governor Holcomb's announcement on Wednesday that Indiana would move to Stage 4.5 for the period of July 4-17.

Facilities are currently closed for events and public performances, but may be open for routine business. The gallery will reopen Friday, July 10 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. If you would like to see this exhibition in person, please plan your visit during Artlink's new gallery hours Thursday 10 a.m.-8.p.m., Friday/Saturday 10 a.m-6 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m.-5 p.m. through Sunday, July 26.

Hope you are all enjoying the 4th of July weekend! Thank you for patience, understanding and continued support through this unprecedented time.

Lynette Scott

Executive Director