The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Saturday, July 04, 2020 6:15 am

    Pet rescued in house fire

    The Journal Gazette

    Fort Wayne fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a blaze that heavily damaged a 1½-story home late Friday.

    Crews arrived at 4005 Oliver St. at 11:38 p.m. and saw flames on the side of the house and visible on the second floor, according to a news release.

    There were no occupants in the home, but firefighters saved an animal found at the structure.

    The homeowners were away for the evening and were reunited with their pet after crews got the blaze under control in about 20 minutes, they said.

    No injures were reported.

    Sign up for our crime and courts newsletter

    Sent daily when events warrant

    Share this article

    Email story