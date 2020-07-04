Pet rescued in house fire

Fort Wayne fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a blaze that heavily damaged a 1½-story home late Friday.

Crews arrived at 4005 Oliver St. at 11:38 p.m. and saw flames on the side of the house and visible on the second floor, according to a news release.

There were no occupants in the home, but firefighters saved an animal found at the structure.

The homeowners were away for the evening and were reunited with their pet after crews got the blaze under control in about 20 minutes, they said.

No injures were reported.