Verbatim: Health Department Updates Statewide COVID-19 Case Counts

The following was released on Sunday, July 5, 2020:

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) today announced that 596 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 48,008 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.

Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remain steady. As of today, nearly 42 percent of ICU beds and 84 percent of ventilators are available.

A total of 2,500 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of six over the previous day. Another 193 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

To date, 521,722 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 512,288 on Saturday.

To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.