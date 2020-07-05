3 escape morning house fire

Three people escaped injury this morning after their home caught on fire.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department was called to 7518 Gathings Drive at 12:12 a.m., where they saw fire coming from the side and rear of the 2-story home, a statement from the department said.

Two adults and a child had evacuated the home and were outside when emergency crews arrived.

The fire was in the living room and in the attic above the garage.

Crews were able to get the fire under control in just over 30 minutes.

The home suffered heavy smoke damage and moderate water and fire damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.