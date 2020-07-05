Shooting victim in local hospital

A man has life threatening injuries after a shooting in the 1900 block of Drexel Avenue Saturday night at 11:15.

Witnesses had told dispatch someone had been shot and was being taken to the hospital.

Fort Wayne police were responding to the area when they were flagged down by a vehicle near the intersection of South Anthony Boulevard and Colerick Street, a statement from the department said.

It said the driver of the car told police there was a shooting victim in the backseat. Officers were able to see that the victim was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

The man was taken to a local hospital.

Officers found evidence confirming the shooting in the 1900 block of Drexel Avenue, the statement said.

Detectives are speaking with potential witnesses. Police have no suspect information at this time.