Party turns fatal

A man is dead after being shot in the chest during a party in the 5200 block of Corydon Court.

Around 12:19 a.m., witnesses called dispatch to report there were people armed with guns and making threats at a large party, a statement from the Fort Wayne police department said.

While officers were responding, dispatchers received more calls saying someone had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest, lying in the grass.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Potential witnesses are being interviewed by detectives. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.

The Allen County Coroner’s office will release the name of the victim after an autopsy is performed.