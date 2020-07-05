Girl injured in critical crash

An early morning crash sent a young girl to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

The girl was a passenger in the backseat of a car that was hit by an SUV in the intersection of South Clinton Street and East Creighton Avenue around 3:41 a.m., Fort Wayne Police said in a statement.

Investigators believe the driver of the car was going west on Creighton Avenue and attempting to make a left turn on to Clinton Street, when an SUV going south on Clinton Street failed to stop for a red light.

The two adults in the front seat of the car and the driver of the SUV were all taken to the a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said. A front seat passenger in the SUV refused medical treatment at the scene.

The driver of the SUV is in custody facing several criminal charges.

This crash remains under investigation