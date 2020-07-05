Sunday, July 05, 2020 7:53 am
Girl injured in critical crash
The Journal Gazette
An early morning crash sent a young girl to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.
The girl was a passenger in the backseat of a car that was hit by an SUV in the intersection of South Clinton Street and East Creighton Avenue around 3:41 a.m., Fort Wayne Police said in a statement.
Investigators believe the driver of the car was going west on Creighton Avenue and attempting to make a left turn on to Clinton Street, when an SUV going south on Clinton Street failed to stop for a red light.
The two adults in the front seat of the car and the driver of the SUV were all taken to the a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said. A front seat passenger in the SUV refused medical treatment at the scene.
The driver of the SUV is in custody facing several criminal charges.
This crash remains under investigation
Sign up for our crime and courts newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story