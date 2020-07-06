Monday, July 06, 2020 3:10 pm
Isolated storms: Adams, Wells, Van Wert
The Journal Gazette
An isolated thunderstorm is possible late this afternoon in Adams and Wells counties in Indiana and in Van Wert County, Ohio, the National Weather Service said.
Throughout northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, isolated afternoon thunderstorms are possible Tuesday through Thursday, the weather service said.
