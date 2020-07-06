Wisconsin woman seeks bond in 2002 slaying

A Wisconsin woman charged in a Fort Wayne slaying that went unsolved for nearly two decades "poses no threat to the community," according to court documents filed by her lawyer, and wants a judge to set bond.

Murder charges in Indiana typically result in defendants being held without bond, but defense attorney Mark E. Hervey argues in a three-page motion filed in Allen Superior Court that is unreasonable in Holly Boisvert's case.

"The current bail violates (her) statutory right set forth in (state law) because the amount is not commensurate with defendant's family ties in the community, complete lack of criminal history, and her record of appearance at hearings," Hervey wrote.

Boisvert, 34, was 16 when investigators said she stabbed 17-year-old Stacy DeGrandchamp – her best friend, court documents say – to death in 2002. The teens were fighting at a home on Guthrie Street, charging documents allege.

Police said she changed her clothes, pulled her hair up and warned others before the fight that DeGrandchamp was "about to take an ass whipping."

The case went cold until last year, when Fort Wayne police detectives Brian Martin and Andy Noll traveled to Fon du Lac, Wisconsin, where Boisvert was living. Martin told The Journal Gazette in March police began investigating the case again after DeGrandchamp's family found witnesses willing to cooperate and contacted investigators.

The detectives said they interviewed Boisvert, who gave them the knife they say was used in the killing.

