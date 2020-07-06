The Journal Gazette
 
    Monday, July 06, 2020 2:26 pm

    Fort Wayne to open cooling station

    The Journal Gazette

    The city of Fort Wayne will be opening a cooling station Tuesday in anticipation of the high temperatures and heat indices forecast in the area this week.

    The station will be open from noon until 5 p.m. through Friday at the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, 1100 S. Calhoun St., the city said in a statement.

    There will be space for five visitors at a time. Guests are encouraged to wear a mask.

     

