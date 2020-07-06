Fort Wayne to open cooling station

The city of Fort Wayne will be opening a cooling station Tuesday in anticipation of the high temperatures and heat indices forecast in the area this week.

The station will be open from noon until 5 p.m. through Friday at the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, 1100 S. Calhoun St., the city said in a statement.

There will be space for five visitors at a time. Guests are encouraged to wear a mask.