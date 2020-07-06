Bowen Center is hiring for 115 positions

Bowen Center, a community mental health services provider, on Monday said it needs to fill 115 jobs - mostly skills coaching positions - in northern and central Indiana.

Listings on its website, Careers.BowenCenter.org, indicate about two dozen of those jobs are in the Fort Wayne area.

“Skills Coaches and Skills Technicians (Case Managers) help patients live successful lives by providing training and support,” Cheryl Shepherd, Bowen Center human resources director, said in a statement. “That may mean helping a child focus in the classroom or manage emotions, working in the community with a teen to help increase their self-esteem and social skills, or helping adults at home with parenting skills, independent living skills, and linking them to housing, employment, transportation and insurance options They may even transport patients to appointments and help them implement plans to improve their physical health. In short, Skills Coaches help patients live their best lives."

Skills Coaches receive continuous in-depth, position-specific training when hired and are paired with mentors to help build on that training. Job applicants should have an associate's or bachelor's degree in any field of study, or at least 60 college credit hours, or those without college classes should have five years' work experience in a mental health setting.