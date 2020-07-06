Monday, July 06, 2020 1:52 pm
2020 Senior Information Fair canceled
The Journal Gazette
The 2020 Senior Information Fair has been canceled, a statement from the fair's board said today.
The fair was scheduled for Sept. 17 at the downtown Allen County Public Library. The event typically draws 2,200 to 2,500 seniors, caregivers and healthcare professionals.
The group plans to hold the event in September 2021.
