Monday, July 06, 2020 12:30 pm
Heat indices in mid- to upper 90s this week
The Journal Gazette
High temperatures for most locations in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio will range from the upper 80s into the low- to mid-90s through Friday, the National Weather Service said today.
Heat indices each afternoon through the period will be in the mid- to upper 90s, with some locations around 100, the weather service said.
It encouraged people to practice heat safety this week by:
- Limiting outdoor activities if possible, particularly anything strenuous;
- Taking frequent breaks in an air-conditioned location and drinking a lot of water; and
- Looking before you lock cars to make sure children and pets are not left unattended.
