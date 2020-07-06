Indiana: 330 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths reported Monday

Three hundred thirty additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, the Indiana State Department of Health said today.

That brings to 48,331 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's total, the state health department said in a statement.

A total of 2,505 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of five from the previous day, the statement said. It said another 193 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

As of today, nearly 43% of intensive-care-unit beds and 84% of ventilators are available, the state health department said. To date, 526,592 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 521,722 Sunday.

To find testing locations around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.