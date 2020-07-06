3 safely evacuate Gathings house fire

Three people escaped injury Sunday morning after their southeast side home caught on fire.

Firefighters responded to 7518 Gathings Drive at 12:12 a.m. and saw fire coming from the side and rear of the two-story home, the Fort Wayne Fire Department said.

Two adults and a child had evacuated the house before emergency crews arrived.

The fire was concentrated in the living room and attic above the garage, the department said, noting crews got the blaze under control in about 30 minutes.

The home sustained heavy smoke damage and moderate water and fire damage.

The cause is under investigation.