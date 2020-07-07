Tuesday, July 07, 2020 1:00 am
Weather Journal
Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Monday records
High temperature 95
High one year ago 86
Normal 85
Record: 2012 101
Low temperature 68
Low one year ago 73
Normal 63
Record: 2001 45
Stage of the Maumee 2.61 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 17
For July 89
Rainfall
For Monday none
For July trace (-0.78)
For the year 17.27 inches (-2.47)
Relative humidity
Highest 90% at 5 a.m.
Lowest 41% at noon
Average 66%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:15 a.m.
Sunset 9:15 p.m.
Moonset 8:33 a.m.
Moonrise 11:25 p.m.
Last Quarter
July 12
New Moon
July 20
First Quarter
July 27
Full Moon
Aug. 3
