Weather Journal

Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Monday records

High temperature 95

High one year ago 86

Normal 85

Record: 2012 101

Low temperature 68

Low one year ago 73

Normal 63

Record: 2001 45

Stage of the Maumee 2.61 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Monday 17

For July 89

Rainfall

For Monday none

For July trace (-0.78)

For the year 17.27 inches (-2.47)

Relative humidity

Highest 90% at 5 a.m.

Lowest 41% at noon

Average 66%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:15 a.m.

Sunset 9:15 p.m.

Moonset 8:33 a.m.

Moonrise 11:25 p.m.