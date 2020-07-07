The Journal Gazette
 
    Tuesday, July 07, 2020 1:00 am

    Weather Journal

    Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

    Monday records

    High temperature 95

    High one year ago 86

    Normal 85

    Record: 2012 101

    Low temperature 68

    Low one year ago 73

    Normal 63

    Record: 2001 45

    Stage of the Maumee 2.61 feet

    Cooling degree-days

    The difference between the day's average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

    For Monday 17

    For July 89

    Rainfall

    For Monday none

    For July trace (-0.78)

    For the year 17.27 inches (-2.47)

    Relative humidity

    Highest 90% at 5 a.m.

    Lowest 41% at noon

    Average 66%

    Skywatch

    Sunrise 6:15 a.m.

    Sunset 9:15 p.m.

    Moonset 8:33 a.m.

    Moonrise 11:25 p.m.

    Last Quarter

    July 12

    New Moon

    July 20

    First Quarter

    July 27

    Full Moon

    Aug. 3

