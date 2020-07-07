Person of interest in northeast-side slaying arrested

A man sought as a person of interest in a northeast-side shooting death June 24 has been arrested in Mansfield, Ohio, Fort Wayne police said today.

Martrell Weaver, 23, was arrested by a U.S. Marshals Service task force in Mansfield, city police said in a statement. Police did not provide details of the arrest or charges against Weaver.

On June 26, police named Weaver a person of interest in the shooting death of Amanda Louise Hoglund, 22, who was killed after she got out of a dark SUV in the driveway of 1921 Clarmarnic Drive.

A neighbor said he could hear Hoglund and a man arguing, and that the man shouted at her to get out of the vehicle, police have said. The neighbor said he saw the woman get shot.

Witnesses said the shooter backed up and sped off in the SUV, rolling up dark-tinted windows. Hoglund was shot multiple times and died at the edge of the driveway, authorities said.