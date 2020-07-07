County property tax bill due

Allen County property tax bills that were not paid May 11 are due Friday, the Allen County treasurer's office said today.

Governor Eric Holcomb had issued a 60-day waiver on any penalties for delinquent tax payments, but penalties will apply to the bill if it is not paid by Friday, the treasurer's office said in a statement.

The bill can be paid at the treasurer’s office. The office will limit the number of people allowed in the office.

Payments also can be made online at allencountytreasurer.us or by calling the treasurer’s office at 260-449-7693.