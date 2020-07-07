Indiana: 314 new COVID-19 cases, 19 more deaths

Three hundred fourteen additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, and 19 more deaths have been reported, the Indiana State Department of Health said today.

That brings to 48,626 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's total, the state health department said in a statement.

A total of 2,524 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, the statement said. It said another 193 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

As of today, 41% of intensive-care-unit beds and 84% of ventilators are available, the state health department said. To date, it said, 530,075 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 521,722 Monday.

To find testing locations around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.