Embassy reschedules TobyMac show

The TobyMac show originally scheduled for Oct. 8 at Embassy Theatre has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. May 3, 2021, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the theater announced today.

Tickets for the original date will be honored, a statement from the Embassy said. Ticket holders who will not be able to attend the rescheduled date have 30 days to request a refund.

Tickets purchased at the Embassy or ticketmaster.com by a credit or debit card can be digitally refunded and may take up to a month to be processed. Those holding tickets purchased by cash or a gift card to be refunded will need to call the Embassy at 260-424-5665.

The box office has reopened to the public with social distancing guidelines in place. Current box office hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.