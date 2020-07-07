Coroner IDs Sunday shooting victim

The Allen County coroner's office has identified a man fatally shot on Fort Wayne's northeast side early Sunday.

Police investigated a party in the 5200 block of Corydon Court and found a victim nearby in the 5000 block of Midlothian Drive just after midnight on Sunday.

Jalen Deandre Lindsey, 19, was identified by fingerprints, the coroner said.

An autopsy determined that Lindsey's cause of death was from a gunshot wound, the coroner said. Lindsey's manner of death has been ruled a homicide – the 23rd in Allen County this year.